Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Paramount Defenses. Saviynt Identity Platform is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Saviynt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer
Security teams managing Active Directory at mid-market to enterprise scale should pick Active Directory Permissions Analyzer when permission creep and orphaned access rights are eating your audit time. It runs agentless and requires no admin rights to surface domain-wide ACL visibility across custom schema classes and extended rights, meaning you audit without operational friction. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Active Directory as your primary identity store or if you need real-time enforcement alongside analysis; this tool is audit-first, not remediation-focused.
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling non-human identity estates will get the most from Saviynt Identity Platform, specifically for the AI agent discovery and inventory piece that competitors still treat as an afterthought. The platform's zero standing privilege enforcement and just-in-time access provisioning directly address NIST PR.AA controls that most identity governance tools leave half-implemented. Skip this if your organization runs lean on infrastructure for monitoring or lacks the operational discipline to enforce session-level access restrictions; the tool demands active governance, not passive compliance.
AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals.
Identity platform for securing AI agents, humans, and non-human identities
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Common questions about comparing Active Directory Permissions Analyzer vs Saviynt Identity Platform for your identity governance and administration needs.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..
Saviynt Identity Platform: Identity platform for securing AI agents, humans, and non-human identities. built by Saviynt. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery and inventory, Identity security posture management, Access path visualization..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer differentiates with Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup. Saviynt Identity Platform differentiates with AI agent discovery and inventory, Identity security posture management, Access path visualization.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is developed by Paramount Defenses. Saviynt Identity Platform is developed by Saviynt. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer and Saviynt Identity Platform serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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