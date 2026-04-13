Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..

ObserveID OBI: AI assistant for identity governance with NL queries, automation & behavior analysis. built by ObserveID. Core capabilities include Natural-language querying of identity and access data, Automated Joiner-Mover-Leaver (JML) workflow execution, Real-time behavioral graph construction per identity..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.