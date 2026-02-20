Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

ObserveID OBI: AI assistant for identity governance with NL queries, automation & behavior analysis. built by ObserveID. Core capabilities include Natural-language querying of identity and access data, Automated Joiner-Mover-Leaver (JML) workflow execution, Real-time behavioral graph construction per identity..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.