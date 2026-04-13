Security teams managing Active Directory at mid-market to enterprise scale should pick Active Directory Permissions Analyzer when permission creep and orphaned access rights are eating your audit time. It runs agentless and requires no admin rights to surface domain-wide ACL visibility across custom schema classes and extended rights, meaning you audit without operational friction. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Active Directory as your primary identity store or if you need real-time enforcement alongside analysis; this tool is audit-first, not remediation-focused.

ObserveID 555

Startups and SMBs drowning in manual access reviews and orphan accounts need ObserveID 555 because it delivers production-ready identity governance in five weeks at a flat $5K fee, not a year-long pilot. The fixed roadmap covers five applications with automated provisioning, deprovisioning, and compliance reporting across SOX, HIPAA, GDPR, and NIST frameworks, meaning you actually ship something before your budget cycles. Skip this if you're managing 50+ applications or need deep PAM integration today; the five-app ceiling and hybrid-only deployment make it a foundation play, not an endpoint solution.