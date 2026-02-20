Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

ObserveID 555: 5-week IAM modernization program for 5 apps at a flat $5K fee. built by ObserveID. Core capabilities include Pre-built connectors for OOTB application integrations, Automated user provisioning and deprovisioning, Automated access reviews..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.