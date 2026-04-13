Security teams managing Active Directory at mid-market to enterprise scale should pick Active Directory Permissions Analyzer when permission creep and orphaned access rights are eating your audit time. It runs agentless and requires no admin rights to surface domain-wide ACL visibility across custom schema classes and extended rights, meaning you audit without operational friction. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Active Directory as your primary identity store or if you need real-time enforcement alongside analysis; this tool is audit-first, not remediation-focused.

Netwrix Identity Management

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in manual access reviews will see immediate ROI from Netwrix Identity Management; its automated provisioning and least-privilege enforcement cut the grunt work that usually lands on your identity team. The platform covers NIST's PR.AA and ID.AM functions, meaning you're handling access control and asset lifecycle together rather than stitching tools end-to-end. Skip this if you need deep integration with a broader GRC platform or if your organization runs mostly on-premises infrastructure; Netwrix is cloud-first and strongest when identity governance is your primary pain point, not one piece of a larger compliance puzzle.