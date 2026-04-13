Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Paramount Defenses. Netwrix Identity Management is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Netwrix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer
Security teams managing Active Directory at mid-market to enterprise scale should pick Active Directory Permissions Analyzer when permission creep and orphaned access rights are eating your audit time. It runs agentless and requires no admin rights to surface domain-wide ACL visibility across custom schema classes and extended rights, meaning you audit without operational friction. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Active Directory as your primary identity store or if you need real-time enforcement alongside analysis; this tool is audit-first, not remediation-focused.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in manual access reviews will see immediate ROI from Netwrix Identity Management; its automated provisioning and least-privilege enforcement cut the grunt work that usually lands on your identity team. The platform covers NIST's PR.AA and ID.AM functions, meaning you're handling access control and asset lifecycle together rather than stitching tools end-to-end. Skip this if you need deep integration with a broader GRC platform or if your organization runs mostly on-premises infrastructure; Netwrix is cloud-first and strongest when identity governance is your primary pain point, not one piece of a larger compliance puzzle.
AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals.
Identity management solution for automated provisioning and access control
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Common questions about comparing Active Directory Permissions Analyzer vs Netwrix Identity Management for your identity governance and administration needs.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..
Netwrix Identity Management: Identity management solution for automated provisioning and access control. built by Netwrix. Core capabilities include Automated user provisioning, Least privilege access enforcement, Continuous audit readiness..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer differentiates with Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup. Netwrix Identity Management differentiates with Automated user provisioning, Least privilege access enforcement, Continuous audit readiness.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is developed by Paramount Defenses. Netwrix Identity Management is developed by Netwrix. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer and Netwrix Identity Management serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools, both cover Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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