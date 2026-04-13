Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Paramount Defenses. Identity Intelligence & Analytics is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Linx Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer
Security teams managing Active Directory at mid-market to enterprise scale should pick Active Directory Permissions Analyzer when permission creep and orphaned access rights are eating your audit time. It runs agentless and requires no admin rights to surface domain-wide ACL visibility across custom schema classes and extended rights, meaning you audit without operational friction. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Active Directory as your primary identity store or if you need real-time enforcement alongside analysis; this tool is audit-first, not remediation-focused.
Identity Intelligence & Analytics
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in identity sprawl will see immediate value in Identity Intelligence & Analytics because it actually maps blast radius per identity instead of just flagging risky accounts in isolation. The tool covers both explicit and accumulated privilege across human and non-human identities, and its behavioral anomaly detection catches the access patterns that static role reviews miss. Skip this if you need identity governance workflow automation or provisioning; Linx Security is analytics and monitoring focused, not a full IGA platform.
AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals.
Analyzes identities & entitlements to score risk and surface access insights.
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Common questions about comparing Active Directory Permissions Analyzer vs Identity Intelligence & Analytics for your identity governance and administration needs.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..
Identity Intelligence & Analytics: Analyzes identities & entitlements to score risk and surface access insights. built by Linx Security. Core capabilities include Entitlement classification across all identities, Privileged account identification (explicit and accumulated), Access blast radius mapping per identity..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer differentiates with Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup. Identity Intelligence & Analytics differentiates with Entitlement classification across all identities, Privileged account identification (explicit and accumulated), Access blast radius mapping per identity.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is developed by Paramount Defenses. Identity Intelligence & Analytics is developed by Linx Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer and Identity Intelligence & Analytics serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both cover Least Privilege, Privilege Escalation, RBAC. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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