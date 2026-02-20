Aceiss: Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring. built by Aceiss. Core capabilities include Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization..

Identity Intelligence & Analytics: Analyzes identities & entitlements to score risk and surface access insights. built by Linx Security. Core capabilities include Entitlement classification across all identities, Privileged account identification (explicit and accumulated), Access blast radius mapping per identity..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.