Security teams managing Active Directory at mid-market to enterprise scale should pick Active Directory Permissions Analyzer when permission creep and orphaned access rights are eating your audit time. It runs agentless and requires no admin rights to surface domain-wide ACL visibility across custom schema classes and extended rights, meaning you audit without operational friction. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Active Directory as your primary identity store or if you need real-time enforcement alongside analysis; this tool is audit-first, not remediation-focused.

BalkanID Platform

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS entitlement sprawl should evaluate BalkanID Platform for its data science-driven approach to access risk; it maps RBAC models across cloud applications and surfaces high-risk permissions without the manual review fatigue of traditional IGA platforms. The AI Copilot and automated playbooks handle lifecycle management at scale, covering the PR.AA and ID.AM gaps that leave most organizations vulnerable to privilege creep. Skip this if you need deep on-premises Active Directory governance or tight integration with legacy IAM infrastructure; BalkanID is cloud-first and SaaS-focused by design.