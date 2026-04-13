Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Paramount Defenses. BalkanID Platform is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by BalkanID. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer
Security teams managing Active Directory at mid-market to enterprise scale should pick Active Directory Permissions Analyzer when permission creep and orphaned access rights are eating your audit time. It runs agentless and requires no admin rights to surface domain-wide ACL visibility across custom schema classes and extended rights, meaning you audit without operational friction. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Active Directory as your primary identity store or if you need real-time enforcement alongside analysis; this tool is audit-first, not remediation-focused.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS entitlement sprawl should evaluate BalkanID Platform for its data science-driven approach to access risk; it maps RBAC models across cloud applications and surfaces high-risk permissions without the manual review fatigue of traditional IGA platforms. The AI Copilot and automated playbooks handle lifecycle management at scale, covering the PR.AA and ID.AM gaps that leave most organizations vulnerable to privilege creep. Skip this if you need deep on-premises Active Directory governance or tight integration with legacy IAM infrastructure; BalkanID is cloud-first and SaaS-focused by design.
AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals.
Unified RBAC & IGA platform for SaaS/cloud entitlement risk management.
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Common questions about comparing Active Directory Permissions Analyzer vs BalkanID Platform for your identity governance and administration needs.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..
BalkanID Platform: Unified RBAC & IGA platform for SaaS/cloud entitlement risk management. built by BalkanID. Core capabilities include User account administration, Application integration administration, Entitlement discovery and filtering..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer differentiates with Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup. BalkanID Platform differentiates with User account administration, Application integration administration, Entitlement discovery and filtering.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is developed by Paramount Defenses. BalkanID Platform is developed by BalkanID. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer and BalkanID Platform serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools, both cover RBAC, Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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