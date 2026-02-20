Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

BalkanID Platform: Unified RBAC & IGA platform for SaaS/cloud entitlement risk management. built by BalkanID. Core capabilities include User account administration, Application integration administration, Entitlement discovery and filtering..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.