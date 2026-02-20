Active Cypher Cypher Cloud

Startups and mid-market teams with loose file-sharing habits need Active Cypher Cypher Cloud because it kills the damage from over-shared documents without forcing users into new workflows. The ability to revoke access or recall files after delivery, combined with view-only sharing that blocks downloads and printing, maps directly to NIST PR.DS asset management,your sensitive data stays encrypted and controllable even after it leaves your perimeter. Skip this if your risk profile demands zero-trust architecture across compute; Cypher Cloud solves the file-sharing problem, not network access control.