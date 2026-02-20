Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Active Cypher Cypher Cloud is a commercial secure file sharing tool by Active Cypher. Unfetter is a free threat hunting tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure file sharing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams with loose file-sharing habits need Active Cypher Cypher Cloud because it kills the damage from over-shared documents without forcing users into new workflows. The ability to revoke access or recall files after delivery, combined with view-only sharing that blocks downloads and printing, maps directly to NIST PR.DS asset management,your sensitive data stays encrypted and controllable even after it leaves your perimeter. Skip this if your risk profile demands zero-trust architecture across compute; Cypher Cloud solves the file-sharing problem, not network access control.
Security teams building threat hunting capabilities on a shoestring budget should evaluate Unfetter for its behavioral analytics foundation; the CAR (Cyber Analytics Repository) integration with ELK and Spark gives you detection logic grounded in adversary tactics without licensing costs. The free, open-source model with 179 GitHub stars indicates active enough community maintenance for a reference implementation. Skip this if you need a turn-key platform with endpoint agent management and incident response workflow; Unfetter is a detection framework requiring infrastructure setup and hunting expertise, not a managed service.
Asset-level file encryption with remote access control across cloud & sharing platforms.
Unfetter is a reference implementation framework that collects events from client machines and performs CAR analytics using an ELK stack with Apache Spark to detect potential adversary activity.
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Common questions about comparing Active Cypher Cypher Cloud vs Unfetter for your secure file sharing needs.
Active Cypher Cypher Cloud: Asset-level file encryption with remote access control across cloud & sharing platforms. built by Active Cypher. Core capabilities include Asset-level encryption for new and existing files, View-only file sharing mode preventing download, print, or modification, Remote access revocation at any time post-delivery..
Unfetter: Unfetter is a reference implementation framework that collects events from client machines and performs CAR analytics using an ELK stack with Apache Spark to detect potential adversary activity..
Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Active Cypher Cypher Cloud is developed by Active Cypher. Unfetter is open-source with 179 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Active Cypher Cypher Cloud and Unfetter serve similar Secure File Sharing use cases. Key differences: Active Cypher Cypher Cloud is Commercial while Unfetter is Free, Unfetter is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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