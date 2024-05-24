CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Network threat hunting tool for detecting malicious activity

Threat Hunting
 Commercial
A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR specialists in threat hunting and incident response.

Threat Hunting
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Pricing Model
Commercial
Free
Category
Threat Hunting
Threat Hunting
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
On-Premises
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Open Source
GitHub Stars
175
Last Commit
May 2025
Company Information
Company
Black Hills Information Security
Headquarters
Spearfish, South Dakota, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Threat Hunting
Network Traffic Analysis
Network Security
Threat Detection
Security Operations
Network Monitoring
Anomaly Detection
Incident Response
DFIR
Log Analysis
Security Incident Response
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

GV0/6
ID1/3
PR0/5
DE2/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories
Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
Active Countermeasures AC-Hunter vs Blauhaunt: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Active Countermeasures AC-Hunter and Blauhaunt for your threat hunting needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Active Countermeasures AC-Hunter: Network threat hunting tool for detecting malicious activity

Blauhaunt: A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR specialists in threat hunting and incident response.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Active Countermeasures AC-Hunter vs Blauhaunt?

Active Countermeasures AC-Hunter, Blauhaunt are all Threat Hunting solutions. Active Countermeasures AC-Hunter Network threat hunting tool for detecting malicious activity. Blauhaunt A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR speciali. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Active Countermeasures AC-Hunter vs Blauhaunt?

The choice between Active Countermeasures AC-Hunter vs Blauhaunt depends on your specific requirements. Active Countermeasures AC-Hunter is a commercial solution, while Blauhaunt is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Active Countermeasures AC-Hunter vs Blauhaunt?

Active Countermeasures AC-Hunter is Commercial, Blauhaunt is Free. Blauhaunt offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Active Countermeasures AC-Hunter a good alternative to Blauhaunt?

Yes, Active Countermeasures AC-Hunter can be considered as an alternative to Blauhaunt for Threat Hunting needs. Both tools offer Threat Hunting capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Active Countermeasures AC-Hunter and Blauhaunt be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Active Countermeasures AC-Hunter and Blauhaunt might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Threat Hunting tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

