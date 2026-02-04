Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Action1 Patch Management is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Action1. Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Kaseya. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing heterogeneous fleets across Windows, macOS, and Linux will appreciate Action1 Patch Management's peer-to-peer distribution model, which cuts bandwidth costs without requiring VPN tunnels or agent reconfiguration. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's Platform Security and Continuous Monitoring functions, giving you real-time vulnerability visibility and automated staged rollouts that actually prevent patch fatigue. Skip this if your priority is third-party application patching breadth; Action1's software repository covers the obvious vendors, but it's not a Flexera replacement for organizations managing thousands of custom or niche applications.
Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware
SMB and mid-market shops already running Kaseya VSA will find real operational value here: one console for AV/AM policy, deployment, and monitoring across servers and workstations eliminates the friction of a separate security tool. The centralized management with group-based policies and configurable dashboards covers the NIST Continuous Monitoring function that most organizations in this segment neglect. Skip this if you need advanced threat hunting or behavioral detection beyond signature-based malware blocking; Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware is a hygiene play, not a detection platform.
Cloud-native patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints
Centralized AV/AM management and deployment platform within Kaseya VSA RMM
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Common questions about comparing Action1 Patch Management vs Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Action1 Patch Management: Cloud-native patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Cross-OS patching for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Real-time visibility into missing patches and vulnerabilities, Automated patch deployment and testing..
Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware: Centralized AV/AM management and deployment platform within Kaseya VSA RMM. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Centralized antivirus and antimalware management within VSA, Network-wide policy deployment, Configurable dashboard for antivirus status monitoring..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Action1 Patch Management differentiates with Cross-OS patching for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Real-time visibility into missing patches and vulnerabilities, Automated patch deployment and testing. Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware differentiates with Centralized antivirus and antimalware management within VSA, Network-wide policy deployment, Configurable dashboard for antivirus status monitoring.
Action1 Patch Management is developed by Action1. Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware is developed by Kaseya. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Action1 Patch Management and Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Patch Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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