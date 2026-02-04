Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment: Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection..

Tanium Guardian: Proactive vulnerability alert & remediation service for Tanium platform users. built by Tanium. Core capabilities include Real-time alerts for critical and high-severity vulnerabilities, Detailed dashboards with vulnerability insights and impact assessments, Automated remediation actions executable within Tanium platform..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.