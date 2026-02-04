Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Action1. Semperis Purple Knight is a free vulnerability assessment tool by Semperis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment
Startups and SMBs with constrained budgets who need real vulnerability visibility without waiting for scan cycles should start with Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment; unlimited endpoint assessment plus automated patching for the first 200 machines means you're actually closing gaps, not just logging them. The private software repository hits 99% patching coverage and integrates CISA KEV data, so you're tracking what matters. This is not the tool for organizations that need vulnerability context beyond Windows and third-party apps, or teams expecting deep asset-layer remediation workflows; Action1 is deliberately focused on rapid detection and patch execution.
Identity and access teams responsible for Active Directory or Entra ID hygiene should start with Purple Knight because it scans 185+ misconfigurations and risky admin patterns that your existing tools are likely missing, then delivers prioritized fixes instead of just a list of problems. The free model means no budget negotiation to run periodic scans across AD, Entra ID, and Okta simultaneously, making it genuinely low friction for gap assessment. Skip this if you need continuous runtime detection of lateral movement or persistence techniques; Purple Knight is a periodic scanner, not a monitor.
Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities
Free AD, Entra ID, and Okta security assessment tool for vulnerability scanning
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment vs Semperis Purple Knight for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment: Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection..
Semperis Purple Knight: Free AD, Entra ID, and Okta security assessment tool for vulnerability scanning. built by Semperis. Core capabilities include Scans for 185+ indicators of exposure and indicators of compromise, Security assessment for Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta, Security report card with scores across five categories..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment differentiates with Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection. Semperis Purple Knight differentiates with Scans for 185+ indicators of exposure and indicators of compromise, Security assessment for Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta, Security report card with scores across five categories.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment is developed by Action1. Semperis Purple Knight is developed by Semperis. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment and Semperis Purple Knight serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools. Key differences: Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment is Commercial while Semperis Purple Knight is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox