Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment: Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection..

RapidFire Tools Network Detective Pro: IT risk mgmt toolkit for network assessment, vuln scanning & compliance. built by RapidFire Tools. Core capabilities include Automated network scanning and IT assessments, Internal and external vulnerability scanning, Critical IT change detection and monitoring..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.