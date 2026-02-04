Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Action1. Rapid7 InsightVM is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Rapid7. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment
Startups and SMBs with constrained budgets who need real vulnerability visibility without waiting for scan cycles should start with Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment; unlimited endpoint assessment plus automated patching for the first 200 machines means you're actually closing gaps, not just logging them. The private software repository hits 99% patching coverage and integrates CISA KEV data, so you're tracking what matters. This is not the tool for organizations that need vulnerability context beyond Windows and third-party apps, or teams expecting deep asset-layer remediation workflows; Action1 is deliberately focused on rapid detection and patch execution.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs will see immediate ROI from InsightVM's Active Risk scoring, which actually deprioritizes low-context vulnerabilities instead of treating every CVE as equally urgent. The AI-driven CVSS adjustments and remediation workflow automation with SLA tracking cut triage time meaningfully, and Rapid7's threat intelligence integration flags emergent threats faster than you'd catch them manually. Skip this if your primary need is compliance checkbox scanning; InsightVM prioritizes risk reduction over policy attestation, which means weaker coverage for ID.RA asset discovery compared to tools that lean harder into continuous monitoring and configuration assessment.
Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities
VM solution with AI-driven prioritization and automated remediation workflows
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Common questions about comparing Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment vs Rapid7 InsightVM for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment: Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection..
Rapid7 InsightVM: VM solution with AI-driven prioritization and automated remediation workflows. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Agent-based and agentless scanning, Active Risk scoring model with AI-driven prioritization, Dynamic asset discovery..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment differentiates with Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection. Rapid7 InsightVM differentiates with Agent-based and agentless scanning, Active Risk scoring model with AI-driven prioritization, Dynamic asset discovery.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment is developed by Action1. Rapid7 InsightVM is developed by Rapid7. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment and Rapid7 InsightVM serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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