Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Action1. Nessus Professional is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Tenable. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment
Startups and SMBs with constrained budgets who need real vulnerability visibility without waiting for scan cycles should start with Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment; unlimited endpoint assessment plus automated patching for the first 200 machines means you're actually closing gaps, not just logging them. The private software repository hits 99% patching coverage and integrates CISA KEV data, so you're tracking what matters. This is not the tool for organizations that need vulnerability context beyond Windows and third-party apps, or teams expecting deep asset-layer remediation workflows; Action1 is deliberately focused on rapid detection and patch execution.
Security teams at startups and SMBs who need unlimited IP scanning without per-asset licensing will find Nessus Professional the most cost-effective entry point to credentialed vulnerability assessment. The continuously updated plugin library and support for air-gapped environments mean you're not locked into cloud connectivity or paying overage fees as your infrastructure grows. Skip this if your organization needs integrated threat intelligence, remediation orchestration, or multi-tenant management; Nessus Professional is purpose-built for vulnerability discovery, not response automation.
Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities
Vulnerability scanner for assessing networks, systems, and apps for security flaws.
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Common questions about comparing Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment vs Nessus Professional for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment: Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection..
Nessus Professional: Vulnerability scanner for assessing networks, systems, and apps for security flaws. built by Tenable. Core capabilities include Credentialed and uncredentialed vulnerability scanning, Compliance auditing against CIS, DISA STIG, and PCI DSS benchmarks, Continuously updated plugin library for new vulnerability checks..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment differentiates with Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection. Nessus Professional differentiates with Credentialed and uncredentialed vulnerability scanning, Compliance auditing against CIS, DISA STIG, and PCI DSS benchmarks, Continuously updated plugin library for new vulnerability checks.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment is developed by Action1. Nessus Professional is developed by Tenable. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment and Nessus Professional serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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