Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment: Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection..

Hackuity Vulnerability Management: Automated vulnerability management platform with deduplication and prioritization. built by Hackuity. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability data retrieval and consolidation, Vulnerability deduplication across multiple sources, Threat intelligence integration for prioritization..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.