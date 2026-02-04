Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Action1. Greenbone OPENVAS SCAN is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Greenbone AG. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment
Startups and SMBs with constrained budgets who need real vulnerability visibility without waiting for scan cycles should start with Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment; unlimited endpoint assessment plus automated patching for the first 200 machines means you're actually closing gaps, not just logging them. The private software repository hits 99% patching coverage and integrates CISA KEV data, so you're tracking what matters. This is not the tool for organizations that need vulnerability context beyond Windows and third-party apps, or teams expecting deep asset-layer remediation workflows; Action1 is deliberately focused on rapid detection and patch execution.
SMB and mid-market security teams with limited budgets and segmented networks will get the most from Greenbone OPENVAS SCAN because the hardware and virtual appliance options let you deploy scanning where your infrastructure actually lives, not where a cloud vendor prefers. The master sensor architecture and airgap technology mean you can run continuous vulnerability assessment in isolated environments without fighting API integrations or cloud connectivity, and daily feed updates keep detection current without vendor lock-in. Skip this if you need a single platform handling risk quantification, threat intelligence correlation, or remediation orchestration across multiple tools; OPENVAS SCAN is a scanner that does scanning well, not a risk aggregator.
Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities
Vulnerability scanning appliance for IT infrastructure attack surface reduction
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Common questions about comparing Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment vs Greenbone OPENVAS SCAN for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment: Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection..
Greenbone OPENVAS SCAN: Vulnerability scanning appliance for IT infrastructure attack surface reduction. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include Daily updated vulnerability feed, Hardware appliance deployment, Virtual appliance deployment..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment differentiates with Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection. Greenbone OPENVAS SCAN differentiates with Daily updated vulnerability feed, Hardware appliance deployment, Virtual appliance deployment.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment is developed by Action1. Greenbone OPENVAS SCAN is developed by Greenbone AG. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment and Greenbone OPENVAS SCAN serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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