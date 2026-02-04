Startups and SMBs with constrained budgets who need real vulnerability visibility without waiting for scan cycles should start with Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment; unlimited endpoint assessment plus automated patching for the first 200 machines means you're actually closing gaps, not just logging them. The private software repository hits 99% patching coverage and integrates CISA KEV data, so you're tracking what matters. This is not the tool for organizations that need vulnerability context beyond Windows and third-party apps, or teams expecting deep asset-layer remediation workflows; Action1 is deliberately focused on rapid detection and patch execution.

Greenbone OPENVAS SCAN

SMB and mid-market security teams with limited budgets and segmented networks will get the most from Greenbone OPENVAS SCAN because the hardware and virtual appliance options let you deploy scanning where your infrastructure actually lives, not where a cloud vendor prefers. The master sensor architecture and airgap technology mean you can run continuous vulnerability assessment in isolated environments without fighting API integrations or cloud connectivity, and daily feed updates keep detection current without vendor lock-in. Skip this if you need a single platform handling risk quantification, threat intelligence correlation, or remediation orchestration across multiple tools; OPENVAS SCAN is a scanner that does scanning well, not a risk aggregator.