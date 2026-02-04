Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment: Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection..

Greenbone OPENVAS REPORT: Centralized dashboard for aggregating & visualizing OpenVAS scan data. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include Centralized data collection from multiple OPENVAS SCAN Appliances, Unified dashboard for asset and vulnerability visualization, Filtering and prioritization of vulnerabilities by relevance..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.