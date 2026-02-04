Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Action1. Greenbone OPENVAS REPORT is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Greenbone AG. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment
Startups and SMBs with constrained budgets who need real vulnerability visibility without waiting for scan cycles should start with Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment; unlimited endpoint assessment plus automated patching for the first 200 machines means you're actually closing gaps, not just logging them. The private software repository hits 99% patching coverage and integrates CISA KEV data, so you're tracking what matters. This is not the tool for organizations that need vulnerability context beyond Windows and third-party apps, or teams expecting deep asset-layer remediation workflows; Action1 is deliberately focused on rapid detection and patch execution.
Mid-market and enterprise teams running multiple OpenVAS appliances will get the most from Greenbone OPENVAS REPORT because it's the only way to actually see your vulnerability sprawl across disconnected scanners without manually stitching data together. The platform covers both ID.AM asset management and DE.CM continuous monitoring, meaning you get context-aware vulnerability prioritization tied to asset ownership and criticality, not just a list of CVEs. Skip this if you need a standalone scanner or a cloud-native assessment tool; this is consolidation software for shops that have already committed to OpenVAS and need reporting that doesn't suck.
Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities
Centralized dashboard for aggregating & visualizing OpenVAS scan data
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment vs Greenbone OPENVAS REPORT for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment: Free vulnerability assessment for unlimited endpoints with patching capabilities. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection..
Greenbone OPENVAS REPORT: Centralized dashboard for aggregating & visualizing OpenVAS scan data. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include Centralized data collection from multiple OPENVAS SCAN Appliances, Unified dashboard for asset and vulnerability visualization, Filtering and prioritization of vulnerabilities by relevance..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment differentiates with Unlimited endpoint vulnerability assessment, OS vulnerability detection for Windows workstations and servers, Third-party application vulnerability detection. Greenbone OPENVAS REPORT differentiates with Centralized data collection from multiple OPENVAS SCAN Appliances, Unified dashboard for asset and vulnerability visualization, Filtering and prioritization of vulnerabilities by relevance.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment is developed by Action1. Greenbone OPENVAS REPORT is developed by Greenbone AG. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Action1 Free Initial Vulnerability Assessment and Greenbone OPENVAS REPORT serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox