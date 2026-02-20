Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..

Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management: Identifies and remediates insider risks using machine learning templates. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Machine learning templates for policy creation, Analytics for evaluating insider risks without policy configuration, Pseudonymization and privacy controls..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.