Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Microsoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Insider Threat Protection
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated data loss prevention infrastructure should start here; Actifile Insider Threat Protection encrypts sensitive files at rest with one-click automation, so you stop worrying about whether your data is actually protected the moment someone leaves or goes rogue. The zero-maintenance cloud architecture and automatic encryption/decryption mean your security team isn't babysitting the system, which matters when you're lean. Skip this if you need behavioral analytics to catch subtle exfiltration patterns,Actifile prioritizes cryptographic protection over anomaly detection, so you're getting a strong shield but limited visibility into *why* someone accessed what.
Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with existing Microsoft 365 deployments should start here; the ML-driven policy templates eliminate weeks of tuning and let you detect anomalies without manual configuration, which most insider risk tools require. Purview Insider Risk Management covers the full NIST investigation and data security lifecycle without endpoint agents, a real operational advantage when you're managing thousands of users across distributed networks. Skip this if you need behavioral analytics divorced from Microsoft infrastructure or if your organization runs on Google Workspace; the tool's strength is integration depth, not portability.
File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats.
Identifies and remediates insider risks using machine learning templates
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Insider Threat Protection vs Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..
Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management: Identifies and remediates insider risks using machine learning templates. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Machine learning templates for policy creation, Analytics for evaluating insider risks without policy configuration, Pseudonymization and privacy controls..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection differentiates with One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files. Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management differentiates with Machine learning templates for policy creation, Analytics for evaluating insider risks without policy configuration, Pseudonymization and privacy controls.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is developed by Actifile. Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management is developed by Microsoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection and Microsoft Purview Insider Risk Management serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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