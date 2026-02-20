Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..

Forcepoint Data Security: AI-native data security platform for DLP, DSPM, and data classification. built by Forcepoint. Core capabilities include AI-powered data discovery and classification across structured and unstructured data, Unified policy management across DSPM, DLP, DDR, CASB, and SWG, Data protection enforcement across cloud, web, email, endpoint, and network channels..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.