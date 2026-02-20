Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Forcepoint Data Security is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Forcepoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Insider Threat Protection
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated data loss prevention infrastructure should start here; Actifile Insider Threat Protection encrypts sensitive files at rest with one-click automation, so you stop worrying about whether your data is actually protected the moment someone leaves or goes rogue. The zero-maintenance cloud architecture and automatic encryption/decryption mean your security team isn't babysitting the system, which matters when you're lean. Skip this if you need behavioral analytics to catch subtle exfiltration patterns,Actifile prioritizes cryptographic protection over anomaly detection, so you're getting a strong shield but limited visibility into *why* someone accessed what.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unstructured data across clouds and on-prem will see immediate ROI from Forcepoint Data Security because its AI classification actually finds what you didn't know you had, then enforces policy across email, endpoint, and web in one control plane instead of bolted-together point tools. The platform covers ID.AM through DE.AE in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get asset discovery, risk assessment, and continuous monitoring without switching vendors. Skip this if your organization runs a mostly on-premises infrastructure with minimal cloud adoption; the value prop tilts heavily toward hybrid and cloud-first operations where data spreads faster than traditional DLP can catch it.
File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats.
AI-native data security platform for DLP, DSPM, and data classification
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Insider Threat Protection vs Forcepoint Data Security for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..
Forcepoint Data Security: AI-native data security platform for DLP, DSPM, and data classification. built by Forcepoint. Core capabilities include AI-powered data discovery and classification across structured and unstructured data, Unified policy management across DSPM, DLP, DDR, CASB, and SWG, Data protection enforcement across cloud, web, email, endpoint, and network channels..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection differentiates with One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files. Forcepoint Data Security differentiates with AI-powered data discovery and classification across structured and unstructured data, Unified policy management across DSPM, DLP, DDR, CASB, and SWG, Data protection enforcement across cloud, web, email, endpoint, and network channels.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is developed by Actifile. Forcepoint Data Security is developed by Forcepoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection and Forcepoint Data Security serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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