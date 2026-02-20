Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..

DTEX Insider Risk Management: Insider risk management platform detecting malicious and negligent insiders. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include High-fidelity metadata collection from endpoints on and off network, Behavioral risk scoring and intent analysis, Behavioral indicators of risk for early threat detection..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.