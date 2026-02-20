Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. DTEX Insider Risk Management is a commercial insider threat detection tool by DTEX Systems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Insider Threat Protection
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated data loss prevention infrastructure should start here; Actifile Insider Threat Protection encrypts sensitive files at rest with one-click automation, so you stop worrying about whether your data is actually protected the moment someone leaves or goes rogue. The zero-maintenance cloud architecture and automatic encryption/decryption mean your security team isn't babysitting the system, which matters when you're lean. Skip this if you need behavioral analytics to catch subtle exfiltration patterns,Actifile prioritizes cryptographic protection over anomaly detection, so you're getting a strong shield but limited visibility into *why* someone accessed what.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting for exfiltration patterns and negligent insider behavior will get the most from DTEX Insider Risk Management, where behavioral metadata collection from off-network endpoints catches what perimeter tools miss. The platform's AI-powered investigation assistant and open-query threat hunting reduce the manual work of sifting through behavioral risk signals, and its coverage spans the full Insider Threat Kill Chain from detection through prevention. Skip this if your priority is speed-to-first-alert on nation-state activity; DTEX excels at the long investigation game, not real-time blocking.
File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats.
Insider risk management platform detecting malicious and negligent insiders
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Insider Threat Protection vs DTEX Insider Risk Management for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..
DTEX Insider Risk Management: Insider risk management platform detecting malicious and negligent insiders. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include High-fidelity metadata collection from endpoints on and off network, Behavioral risk scoring and intent analysis, Behavioral indicators of risk for early threat detection..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection differentiates with One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files. DTEX Insider Risk Management differentiates with High-fidelity metadata collection from endpoints on and off network, Behavioral risk scoring and intent analysis, Behavioral indicators of risk for early threat detection.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is developed by Actifile. DTEX Insider Risk Management is developed by DTEX Systems. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection and DTEX Insider Risk Management serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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