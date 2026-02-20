Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..

Cyberhaven Linea AI: AI agent for detecting and stopping insider risks to critical data. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include AI-powered insider risk detection using Large Lineage Model (LLiM), Data lineage analysis across corporate workflows, Semantic understanding of data, people, and applications..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.