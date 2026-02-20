Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Cyberhaven Linea AI is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Cyberhaven. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Insider Threat Protection
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated data loss prevention infrastructure should start here; Actifile Insider Threat Protection encrypts sensitive files at rest with one-click automation, so you stop worrying about whether your data is actually protected the moment someone leaves or goes rogue. The zero-maintenance cloud architecture and automatic encryption/decryption mean your security team isn't babysitting the system, which matters when you're lean. Skip this if you need behavioral analytics to catch subtle exfiltration patterns,Actifile prioritizes cryptographic protection over anomaly detection, so you're getting a strong shield but limited visibility into *why* someone accessed what.
Enterprise security teams managing high-risk data access patterns will find Cyberhaven Linea AI valuable for catching insider threats that traditional DLP tools miss through its semantic understanding of data lineage and user intent. The Large Lineage Model analyzes how data flows across applications and people rather than just flagging file transfers, and cloud-native deployment means no agent bottlenecks slowing detection. This is overkill for organizations with straightforward data environments and minimal cross-application workflows; the real payoff comes when you're dealing with complex SaaS stacks where risk signals hide in context rather than rule violations.
File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats.
AI agent for detecting and stopping insider risks to critical data
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Actifile Insider Threat Protection vs Cyberhaven Linea AI for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..
Cyberhaven Linea AI: AI agent for detecting and stopping insider risks to critical data. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include AI-powered insider risk detection using Large Lineage Model (LLiM), Data lineage analysis across corporate workflows, Semantic understanding of data, people, and applications..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection differentiates with One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files. Cyberhaven Linea AI differentiates with AI-powered insider risk detection using Large Lineage Model (LLiM), Data lineage analysis across corporate workflows, Semantic understanding of data, people, and applications.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is developed by Actifile. Cyberhaven Linea AI is developed by Cyberhaven. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection and Cyberhaven Linea AI serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox