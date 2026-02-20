Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Cyberhaven Data Detection and Response is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Cyberhaven. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Insider Threat Protection
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated data loss prevention infrastructure should start here; Actifile Insider Threat Protection encrypts sensitive files at rest with one-click automation, so you stop worrying about whether your data is actually protected the moment someone leaves or goes rogue. The zero-maintenance cloud architecture and automatic encryption/decryption mean your security team isn't babysitting the system, which matters when you're lean. Skip this if you need behavioral analytics to catch subtle exfiltration patterns,Actifile prioritizes cryptographic protection over anomaly detection, so you're getting a strong shield but limited visibility into *why* someone accessed what.
Cyberhaven Data Detection and Response
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in data exfiltration across email, cloud, and endpoint will find real value in Cyberhaven's data lineage tracking, which actually shows you where sensitive files go and who touches them, not just that a violation occurred. The platform covers PR.DS and DE.CM in the NIST framework with forensic screen capture replay and tamper-protected endpoint agents that survive most evasion attempts. Skip this if your team needs lightweight, policy-only DLP without agent deployment or if you're primarily concerned with email gateway filtering; Cyberhaven assumes you're willing to instrument endpoints for visibility.
File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats.
DLP platform that tracks and protects sensitive data across all channels.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Insider Threat Protection vs Cyberhaven Data Detection and Response for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..
Cyberhaven Data Detection and Response: DLP platform that tracks and protects sensitive data across all channels. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include Data lineage tracking across files and applications, Context-based data classification, Multi-channel data exfiltration prevention..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection differentiates with One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files. Cyberhaven Data Detection and Response differentiates with Data lineage tracking across files and applications, Context-based data classification, Multi-channel data exfiltration prevention.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is developed by Actifile. Cyberhaven Data Detection and Response is developed by Cyberhaven. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection and Cyberhaven Data Detection and Response serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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