Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..

Cyberhaven Data Detection and Response: DLP platform that tracks and protects sensitive data across all channels. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include Data lineage tracking across files and applications, Context-based data classification, Multi-channel data exfiltration prevention..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.