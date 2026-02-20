Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..

MemProcFS: View physical memory as files in a virtual file system for easy memory analysis and artifact access. Core capabilities include Mount physical memory as a virtual file system, Live memory acquisition in read-write mode, Memory dump file analysis..

Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.