Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Digital Forensics is a commercial digital forensics tool by Actifile. MemProcFS is a free digital forensics tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated forensics staff will get immediate value from Actifile Digital Forensics because real-time anomaly detection catches insider threats and data exfiltration before they scale. The tool's zero-maintenance cloud deployment and 24/7 automated monitoring mean you get continuous visibility without hiring forensics analysts. Skip this if you need post-incident recovery and reconstruction as your primary function; Actifile prioritizes detection over deep forensic analysis, so enterprises building IR capabilities around evidence preservation and timeline reconstruction should look elsewhere.
Incident responders and forensic analysts who need fast access to memory artifacts without proprietary tools should reach for MemProcFS; its virtual file system approach lets you browse dumps like a directory structure, cutting analysis time significantly. The tool has 3,778 GitHub stars and costs nothing, making it a no-friction addition to any DFIR workflow. Fair warning: it's a deep specialist tool requiring hands-on memory forensics knowledge, not a point-and-click alternative to commercial memory analysis platforms.
Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR.
View physical memory as files in a virtual file system for easy memory analysis and artifact access.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Digital Forensics vs MemProcFS for your digital forensics needs.
Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..
MemProcFS: View physical memory as files in a virtual file system for easy memory analysis and artifact access. Core capabilities include Mount physical memory as a virtual file system, Live memory acquisition in read-write mode, Memory dump file analysis..
Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Digital Forensics differentiates with Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage. MemProcFS differentiates with Mount physical memory as a virtual file system, Live memory acquisition in read-write mode, Memory dump file analysis.
Actifile Digital Forensics is developed by Actifile. MemProcFS is open-source with 3,778 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Digital Forensics and MemProcFS serve similar Digital Forensics use cases: both are Digital Forensics tools. Key differences: Actifile Digital Forensics is Commercial while MemProcFS is Free, MemProcFS is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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