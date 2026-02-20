Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..

IntaForensics Digital Forensics Service: Professional digital forensics service for legal & criminal investigations. built by IntaForensics. Core capabilities include Triage and data acquisition from digital devices, iOS and Android mobile device forensic extraction, Decryption and password/PIN bypassing..

Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.