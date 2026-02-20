Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..

Cyacomb: Digital forensics tools for detecting CSAM on devices and online platforms. built by Cyacomb. Core capabilities include Detection of known illegal digital content (CSAM) on digital devices, Digital forensic examination of storage media, Content scanning for social media and cloud platforms..

Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.