Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Digital Forensics is a commercial digital forensics tool by Actifile. Belkasoft Evidence Center is a free digital forensics tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated forensics staff will get immediate value from Actifile Digital Forensics because real-time anomaly detection catches insider threats and data exfiltration before they scale. The tool's zero-maintenance cloud deployment and 24/7 automated monitoring mean you get continuous visibility without hiring forensics analysts. Skip this if you need post-incident recovery and reconstruction as your primary function; Actifile prioritizes detection over deep forensic analysis, so enterprises building IR capabilities around evidence preservation and timeline reconstruction should look elsewhere.
Law enforcement and corporate forensics teams investigating endpoint compromises will find Belkasoft Evidence Center's strength in its ability to extract and correlate artifacts across Windows, macOS, and Linux from a single interface, cutting analysis time when you're working against a clock. The platform's free licensing model eliminates the per-seat cost that makes most DFIR tools prohibitive for smaller police departments and regional cybercrime units. Skip this if your priority is real-time threat hunting on live systems; Belkasoft is built for post-incident forensic depth, not prevention.
Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR.
Comprehensive digital forensics and incident response platform for law enforcement, corporate, and academic institutions.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Digital Forensics vs Belkasoft Evidence Center for your digital forensics needs.
Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..
Belkasoft Evidence Center: Comprehensive digital forensics and incident response platform for law enforcement, corporate, and academic institutions..
Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Digital Forensics and Belkasoft Evidence Center serve similar Digital Forensics use cases: both are Digital Forensics tools. Key differences: Actifile Digital Forensics is Commercial while Belkasoft Evidence Center is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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