Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..

Zecurion DCAP: Data-centric audit and protection platform with file lifecycle tracking. built by Zecurion. Core capabilities include File lifecycle tracking and audit trail, Data classification with multiple technologies, Endpoint-based data scanning and analysis..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.