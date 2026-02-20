Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..

Microsoft Purview: Unified data security platform for info protection, DLP, and insider risk mgmt. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Data security posture management with risk discovery and policy recommendations, Information protection with sensitivity labeling and classification, Data loss prevention policies across cloud apps, email, devices, and AI applications..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.