Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Microsoft Purview is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Microsoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT data sprawl should start with Actifile Data Leakage Prevention because its automated discovery requires zero policy tuning to find what you actually have. The 24/7 background monitoring and one-click encryption hit NIST PR.DS and ID.AM without forcing endpoint agents or performance hits, which matters when you're understaffed. Skip this if you need forensic-grade incident response or cross-cloud data lineage mapping; Actifile prioritizes discovery and containment over investigative depth.
Enterprise and mid-market teams already invested in Microsoft 365 should buy Microsoft Purview for data classification and DLP enforcement without the integration tax that standalone tools carry. It covers NIST PR.DS and DE.CM simultaneously, giving you labeling, discovery, and policy enforcement across email, cloud apps, and devices from one console. Skip this if your organization runs on Google Workspace or has minimal Microsoft infrastructure; the product assumes M365 as your data backbone, and retrofitting it elsewhere creates friction that negates the convenience argument.
SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption.
Unified data security platform for info protection, DLP, and insider risk mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Data Leakage Prevention vs Microsoft Purview for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..
Microsoft Purview: Unified data security platform for info protection, DLP, and insider risk mgmt. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Data security posture management with risk discovery and policy recommendations, Information protection with sensitivity labeling and classification, Data loss prevention policies across cloud apps, email, devices, and AI applications..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention differentiates with Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption. Microsoft Purview differentiates with Data security posture management with risk discovery and policy recommendations, Information protection with sensitivity labeling and classification, Data loss prevention policies across cloud apps, email, devices, and AI applications.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is developed by Actifile. Microsoft Purview is developed by Microsoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention and Microsoft Purview serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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