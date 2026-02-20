Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..

Fortra DLP: DLP platform protecting sensitive data across endpoints, networks, and cloud. built by Fortra. Core capabilities include Endpoint agent for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Network traffic inspection and control, Data discovery across cloud and on-premises environments..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.