Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Fortra DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Fortra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT data sprawl should start with Actifile Data Leakage Prevention because its automated discovery requires zero policy tuning to find what you actually have. The 24/7 background monitoring and one-click encryption hit NIST PR.DS and ID.AM without forcing endpoint agents or performance hits, which matters when you're understaffed. Skip this if you need forensic-grade incident response or cross-cloud data lineage mapping; Actifile prioritizes discovery and containment over investigative depth.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure need Fortra DLP primarily for its database record matching capability, which catches sensitive data in structured formats that pattern-based DLP tools routinely miss. The platform covers all three NIST Data Security pillars,classification, monitoring, and asset management,across endpoints, networks, and cloud simultaneously, a rare combination at this price point. Skip this if your organization runs almost entirely on SaaS; the agent-heavy architecture and on-premises console overhead favor companies that still operate meaningful on-prem infrastructure.
SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption.
DLP platform protecting sensitive data across endpoints, networks, and cloud
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Data Leakage Prevention vs Fortra DLP for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..
Fortra DLP: DLP platform protecting sensitive data across endpoints, networks, and cloud. built by Fortra. Core capabilities include Endpoint agent for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Network traffic inspection and control, Data discovery across cloud and on-premises environments..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention differentiates with Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption. Fortra DLP differentiates with Endpoint agent for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Network traffic inspection and control, Data discovery across cloud and on-premises environments.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is developed by Actifile. Fortra DLP is developed by Fortra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention and Fortra DLP serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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