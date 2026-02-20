Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..

FenixPyre PADS Platform: File-level encryption platform with dynamic access controls for post-auth data security. built by FenixPyre. Core capabilities include AES-256 per-file encryption with unique File Encryption Keys (FEK), Patented dynamic role-based and location-aware access controls with instant revocation, Bring Your Own Master Key (BYOK/CMEK) support via HSM..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.