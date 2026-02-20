Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..

Cyera Omni DLP: AI-powered DLP solution that detects, monitors, and protects data in motion. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include AI-powered data classification and analysis, Integration with existing DLP tools, False positive reduction up to 95%..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.