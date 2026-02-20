Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Cyera Omni DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Cyera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT data sprawl should start with Actifile Data Leakage Prevention because its automated discovery requires zero policy tuning to find what you actually have. The 24/7 background monitoring and one-click encryption hit NIST PR.DS and ID.AM without forcing endpoint agents or performance hits, which matters when you're understaffed. Skip this if you need forensic-grade incident response or cross-cloud data lineage mapping; Actifile prioritizes discovery and containment over investigative depth.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in DLP false positives will find real relief in Cyera Omni DLP, which cuts noise by up to 95 percent through AI-powered behavioral analysis and integrates directly into existing stacks without rip-and-replace friction. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring (NIST DE.CM) and insider risk detection through real-time data motion tracking means you're catching actual threats, not alert fatigue. Skip this if your organization needs deep forensics or wants to layer DLP across on-premise data centers; Cyera's cloud-first design prioritizes detection velocity over historical investigation.
SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption.
AI-powered DLP solution that detects, monitors, and protects data in motion
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Data Leakage Prevention vs Cyera Omni DLP for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..
Cyera Omni DLP: AI-powered DLP solution that detects, monitors, and protects data in motion. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include AI-powered data classification and analysis, Integration with existing DLP tools, False positive reduction up to 95%..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention differentiates with Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption. Cyera Omni DLP differentiates with AI-powered data classification and analysis, Integration with existing DLP tools, False positive reduction up to 95%.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is developed by Actifile. Cyera Omni DLP is developed by Cyera. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention and Cyera Omni DLP serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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