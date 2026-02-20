Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..

Cyberhaven Cloud Data Security: Cloud-focused DLP that protects data in encrypted apps and after cloud exit. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include Data protection for end-to-end encrypted cloud applications, Pre-encryption data interception and blocking, Cross-cloud and cloud-to-device data tracking..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.