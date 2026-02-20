Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Cyberhaven Cloud Data Security is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Cyberhaven. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT data sprawl should start with Actifile Data Leakage Prevention because its automated discovery requires zero policy tuning to find what you actually have. The 24/7 background monitoring and one-click encryption hit NIST PR.DS and ID.AM without forcing endpoint agents or performance hits, which matters when you're understaffed. Skip this if you need forensic-grade incident response or cross-cloud data lineage mapping; Actifile prioritizes discovery and containment over investigative depth.
Cyberhaven Cloud Data Security
Teams protecting data in end-to-end encrypted cloud apps,Slack, Teams, Google Drive,need Cyberhaven Cloud Data Security because it's one of the few DLP tools that can intercept and block data movement before encryption happens, not after. The vendor maps directly to NIST PR.DS and DE.CM, with particular strength in continuous monitoring of cross-cloud data flows that most traditional DLP platforms simply cannot see. Skip this if your organization uses mostly unencrypted SaaS or on-premises file shares; you'll overpay for capabilities you don't need.
SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption.
Cloud-focused DLP that protects data in encrypted apps and after cloud exit
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Data Leakage Prevention vs Cyberhaven Cloud Data Security for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..
Cyberhaven Cloud Data Security: Cloud-focused DLP that protects data in encrypted apps and after cloud exit. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include Data protection for end-to-end encrypted cloud applications, Pre-encryption data interception and blocking, Cross-cloud and cloud-to-device data tracking..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention differentiates with Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption. Cyberhaven Cloud Data Security differentiates with Data protection for end-to-end encrypted cloud applications, Pre-encryption data interception and blocking, Cross-cloud and cloud-to-device data tracking.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is developed by Actifile. Cyberhaven Cloud Data Security is developed by Cyberhaven. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention and Cyberhaven Cloud Data Security serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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