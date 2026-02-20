Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Cato Networks DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Cato Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT data sprawl should start with Actifile Data Leakage Prevention because its automated discovery requires zero policy tuning to find what you actually have. The 24/7 background monitoring and one-click encryption hit NIST PR.DS and ID.AM without forcing endpoint agents or performance hits, which matters when you're understaffed. Skip this if you need forensic-grade incident response or cross-cloud data lineage mapping; Actifile prioritizes discovery and containment over investigative depth.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing data across SaaS applications and cloud services will see immediate value from Cato Networks DLP because its inline inspection catches sensitive data in real-time motion, not just at rest. The 350+ pre-defined data types and machine learning classification mean you catch what matters without weeks of tuning custom rules. Skip this if your organization primarily needs endpoint-level DLP or runs largely on-premises infrastructure; Cato's architecture assumes cloud-native workflows and integrates tightly with Microsoft Information Protection and AI application controls rather than traditional agent-based endpoints.
SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption.
Cloud-native DLP for protecting sensitive data across users, locations, and clouds
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Data Leakage Prevention vs Cato Networks DLP for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..
Cato Networks DLP: Cloud-native DLP for protecting sensitive data across users, locations, and clouds. built by Cato Networks. Core capabilities include 350+ pre-defined data types catalog, Custom data type creation with keywords and regular expressions, Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) label support..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention differentiates with Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption. Cato Networks DLP differentiates with 350+ pre-defined data types catalog, Custom data type creation with keywords and regular expressions, Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) label support.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is developed by Actifile. Cato Networks DLP is developed by Cato Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention and Cato Networks DLP serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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