Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..

Cato Networks DLP: Cloud-native DLP for protecting sensitive data across users, locations, and clouds. built by Cato Networks. Core capabilities include 350+ pre-defined data types catalog, Custom data type creation with keywords and regular expressions, Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) label support..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.