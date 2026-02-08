Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is a commercial backup as a service tool by Acsense. tenfold is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by tenfold. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams standardized on Okta need Acsense IAM Resilience Platform to close the gap between compliance reporting and actual recovery capability. It handles automated audit readiness and real-time monitoring across your Okta environment, but the platform's real strength is backup and disaster recovery,functions most teams bolt on as an afterthought until an incident forces the issue. Skip this if your organization runs a multi-vendor IAM stack and needs a platform-agnostic tool; Acsense is built specifically for Okta shops and won't justify its cost anywhere else.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid Microsoft and on-premises infrastructure should pick tenfold for its out-of-the-box connectors to Active Directory, Entra ID, and Exchange that eliminate months of custom integration work. The no-code interface means your identity team, not consultants, owns the access review and lifecycle management workflows from day one. Skip this if you're standardized entirely on cloud identity platforms like Okta or need deep API extensibility; tenfold's strength is reducing friction for teams already living in Microsoft and legacy mail systems.
IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery
No-Code Identity Governance, easy to deploy with out-of-the-box app support.
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Common questions about comparing Acsense IAM Resilience Platform vs tenfold for your backup as a service needs.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..
tenfold: No-Code Identity Governance, easy to deploy with out-of-the-box app support. built by tenfold. Core capabilities include Role-based Access, Lifecycle Management, Access Request Management..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform differentiates with Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring. tenfold differentiates with Role-based Access, Lifecycle Management, Access Request Management.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is developed by Acsense. tenfold is developed by tenfold. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform and tenfold serve similar Backup as a Service use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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