Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..

Scytale User Access Reviews: Automates user access reviews and evidence collection for compliance audits. built by Scytale. Core capabilities include Automated user access data collection and review, One-click access approval and revocation, Real-time alerts on user access changes..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.