Repokid

AWS teams already drowning in IAM permission creep should use Repokid because it's the only free tool that actually removes unused permissions instead of just flagging them. It ties directly to AWS Access Advisor data, so the removals stick without breaking running services, and the 1,142 GitHub stars reflect genuine adoption by teams managing hundreds of roles. Skip it if your organization needs centralized governance across multiple cloud providers or wants audit workflows baked in; Repokid is a surgical tool for AWS-only shops that have the engineering capacity to integrate and validate removal decisions.