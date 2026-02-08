Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is a commercial backup as a service tool by Acsense. Repokid is a free ciem tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams standardized on Okta need Acsense IAM Resilience Platform to close the gap between compliance reporting and actual recovery capability. It handles automated audit readiness and real-time monitoring across your Okta environment, but the platform's real strength is backup and disaster recovery,functions most teams bolt on as an afterthought until an incident forces the issue. Skip this if your organization runs a multi-vendor IAM stack and needs a platform-agnostic tool; Acsense is built specifically for Okta shops and won't justify its cost anywhere else.
AWS teams already drowning in IAM permission creep should use Repokid because it's the only free tool that actually removes unused permissions instead of just flagging them. It ties directly to AWS Access Advisor data, so the removals stick without breaking running services, and the 1,142 GitHub stars reflect genuine adoption by teams managing hundreds of roles. Skip it if your organization needs centralized governance across multiple cloud providers or wants audit workflows baked in; Repokid is a surgical tool for AWS-only shops that have the engineering capacity to integrate and validate removal decisions.
IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery
Repokid automatically removes unused service permissions from AWS IAM role inline policies using Access Advisor data to implement least privilege access.
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Common questions about comparing Acsense IAM Resilience Platform vs Repokid for your backup as a service needs.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..
Repokid: Repokid automatically removes unused service permissions from AWS IAM role inline policies using Access Advisor data to implement least privilege access..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is developed by Acsense. Repokid is open-source with 1,142 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform and Repokid serve similar Backup as a Service use cases. Key differences: Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is Commercial while Repokid is Free, Repokid is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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