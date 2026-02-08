Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..

Identity Intelligence & Analytics: Analyzes identities & entitlements to score risk and surface access insights. built by Linx Security. Core capabilities include Entitlement classification across all identities, Privileged account identification (explicit and accumulated), Access blast radius mapping per identity..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.