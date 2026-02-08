Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is a commercial backup as a service tool by Acsense. Identity Intelligence & Analytics is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Linx Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams standardized on Okta need Acsense IAM Resilience Platform to close the gap between compliance reporting and actual recovery capability. It handles automated audit readiness and real-time monitoring across your Okta environment, but the platform's real strength is backup and disaster recovery,functions most teams bolt on as an afterthought until an incident forces the issue. Skip this if your organization runs a multi-vendor IAM stack and needs a platform-agnostic tool; Acsense is built specifically for Okta shops and won't justify its cost anywhere else.
Identity Intelligence & Analytics
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in identity sprawl will see immediate value in Identity Intelligence & Analytics because it actually maps blast radius per identity instead of just flagging risky accounts in isolation. The tool covers both explicit and accumulated privilege across human and non-human identities, and its behavioral anomaly detection catches the access patterns that static role reviews miss. Skip this if you need identity governance workflow automation or provisioning; Linx Security is analytics and monitoring focused, not a full IGA platform.
IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery
Analyzes identities & entitlements to score risk and surface access insights.
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Common questions about comparing Acsense IAM Resilience Platform vs Identity Intelligence & Analytics for your backup as a service needs.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..
Identity Intelligence & Analytics: Analyzes identities & entitlements to score risk and surface access insights. built by Linx Security. Core capabilities include Entitlement classification across all identities, Privileged account identification (explicit and accumulated), Access blast radius mapping per identity..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform differentiates with Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring. Identity Intelligence & Analytics differentiates with Entitlement classification across all identities, Privileged account identification (explicit and accumulated), Access blast radius mapping per identity.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is developed by Acsense. Identity Intelligence & Analytics is developed by Linx Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform and Identity Intelligence & Analytics serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both cover RBAC. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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