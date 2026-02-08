Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is a commercial backup as a service tool by Acsense. Keycard is a commercial non-human identity tool by Keycard Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams standardized on Okta need Acsense IAM Resilience Platform to close the gap between compliance reporting and actual recovery capability. It handles automated audit readiness and real-time monitoring across your Okta environment, but the platform's real strength is backup and disaster recovery,functions most teams bolt on as an afterthought until an incident forces the issue. Skip this if your organization runs a multi-vendor IAM stack and needs a platform-agnostic tool; Acsense is built specifically for Okta shops and won't justify its cost anywhere else.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents at scale will find Keycard's value in ephemeral credentials and task-based policies, which eliminate the static identity sprawl that makes agent access control a nightmare. SOC2 compliance plus federated authorization with real-time edge enforcement covers the PR.AA and DE.CM requirements most teams actually care about when shipping agents to production. Skip this if you need a universal workforce IAM platform; Keycard is deliberately agent-first and won't replace your employee SSO layer.
IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery
Unified identity infrastructure for AI agents with federated identity & access
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Common questions about comparing Acsense IAM Resilience Platform vs Keycard for your backup as a service needs.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..
Keycard: Unified identity infrastructure for AI agents with federated identity & access. built by Keycard Labs. Core capabilities include Dynamic access tokens with ephemeral credentials, Federated identity with distributed authorization, Agent-native data model with ephemeral zones..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform differentiates with Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring. Keycard differentiates with Dynamic access tokens with ephemeral credentials, Federated identity with distributed authorization, Agent-native data model with ephemeral zones.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is developed by Acsense. Keycard is developed by Keycard Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform and Keycard serve similar Backup as a Service use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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