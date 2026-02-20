Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abbey Labs is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Abbey Labs. Keycard is a commercial non-human identity tool by Keycard Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Infrastructure teams managing Terraform-deployed cloud resources across multiple platforms should pick Abbey Labs for access governance that actually integrates with your infrastructure-as-code workflow instead of bolting on afterward. Its Git-based policy versioning and CI/CD integration mean access controls live alongside your Terraform definitions, reducing the disconnect between what your IaC declares and what your identity system enforces. Not the right fit for organizations without substantial Terraform footprints or those needing deep integrations with legacy on-premises systems beyond Active Directory.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents at scale will find Keycard's value in ephemeral credentials and task-based policies, which eliminate the static identity sprawl that makes agent access control a nightmare. SOC2 compliance plus federated authorization with real-time edge enforcement covers the PR.AA and DE.CM requirements most teams actually care about when shipping agents to production. Skip this if you need a universal workforce IAM platform; Keycard is deliberately agent-first and won't replace your employee SSO layer.
Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows.
Unified identity infrastructure for AI agents with federated identity & access
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Common questions about comparing Abbey Labs vs Keycard for your identity governance and administration needs.
Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..
Keycard: Unified identity infrastructure for AI agents with federated identity & access. built by Keycard Labs. Core capabilities include Dynamic access tokens with ephemeral credentials, Federated identity with distributed authorization, Agent-native data model with ephemeral zones..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abbey Labs differentiates with Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke). Keycard differentiates with Dynamic access tokens with ephemeral credentials, Federated identity with distributed authorization, Agent-native data model with ephemeral zones.
Abbey Labs is developed by Abbey Labs. Keycard is developed by Keycard Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abbey Labs and Keycard serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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