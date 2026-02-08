Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is a commercial backup as a service tool by Acsense. Gatekeeper Library by Psecio is a free identity governance and administration tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams standardized on Okta need Acsense IAM Resilience Platform to close the gap between compliance reporting and actual recovery capability. It handles automated audit readiness and real-time monitoring across your Okta environment, but the platform's real strength is backup and disaster recovery,functions most teams bolt on as an afterthought until an incident forces the issue. Skip this if your organization runs a multi-vendor IAM stack and needs a platform-agnostic tool; Acsense is built specifically for Okta shops and won't justify its cost anywhere else.
Developers embedding authorization logic directly into application code will find Gatekeeper Library by Psecio faster to implement than building ACL systems from scratch, since it's a free, lightweight library with minimal dependencies. The 362 GitHub stars and active maintenance indicate it's stable enough for production use in mid-sized applications. Skip this if you need centralized policy enforcement across dozens of services or audit trails that satisfy SOC 2 Type II requirements; Gatekeeper Library prioritizes simplicity over the governance layer that larger organizations demand.
IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery
A simple drop-in library for managing users, permissions, and groups in your application.
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Common questions about comparing Acsense IAM Resilience Platform vs Gatekeeper Library by Psecio for your backup as a service needs.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..
Gatekeeper Library by Psecio: A simple drop-in library for managing users, permissions, and groups in your application..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is developed by Acsense. Gatekeeper Library by Psecio is open-source with 362 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform and Gatekeeper Library by Psecio serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both cover RBAC. Key differences: Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is Commercial while Gatekeeper Library by Psecio is Free, Gatekeeper Library by Psecio is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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