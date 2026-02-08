Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Acsense. AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler is a free identity governance and administration tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams standardized on Okta need Acsense IAM Resilience Platform to close the gap between compliance reporting and actual recovery capability. It handles automated audit readiness and real-time monitoring across your Okta environment, but the platform's real strength is backup and disaster recovery,functions most teams bolt on as an afterthought until an incident forces the issue. Skip this if your organization runs a multi-vendor IAM stack and needs a platform-agnostic tool; Acsense is built specifically for Okta shops and won't justify its cost anywhere else.
AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler
AWS teams managing credential sprawl without dedicated IAM governance tooling should deploy AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler; it solves the specific problem of orphaned access keys staying active indefinitely by automating enforcement of key rotation policies at zero cost. The function runs natively on Lambda with no additional infrastructure or licensing, making it practical for teams that lack budget for commercial IAM lifecycle tools. Skip this if you need centralized policy reporting across multiple cloud providers or fine-grained exceptions workflows; this is automation for rotation enforcement, not a policy management platform.
IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery
A Lambda function that automatically disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a specified time period to reduce security risks from aging credentials.
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Common questions about comparing Acsense IAM Resilience Platform vs AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler for your identity governance and administration needs.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..
AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler: A Lambda function that automatically disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a specified time period to reduce security risks from aging credentials..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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