Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is a commercial backup as a service tool by Acsense. AirIAM is a free ciem tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams standardized on Okta need Acsense IAM Resilience Platform to close the gap between compliance reporting and actual recovery capability. It handles automated audit readiness and real-time monitoring across your Okta environment, but the platform's real strength is backup and disaster recovery,functions most teams bolt on as an afterthought until an incident forces the issue. Skip this if your organization runs a multi-vendor IAM stack and needs a platform-agnostic tool; Acsense is built specifically for Okta shops and won't justify its cost anywhere else.
AWS teams drowning in IAM complexity will find real value in AirIAM because it does the one thing most IAM tools don't: it reads your actual usage patterns and tells you what permissions you can safely remove. The free tier and 808 GitHub stars suggest this gets real adoption from practitioners, not just marketing noise. Skip this if your organization needs enforcement and ongoing monitoring across multiple cloud providers; AirIAM generates configurations rather than policing them, and it's AWS-only.
IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery
AirIAM analyzes AWS IAM usage patterns and generates least-privilege Terraform configurations to optimize cloud access management.
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Common questions about comparing Acsense IAM Resilience Platform vs AirIAM for your backup as a service needs.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..
AirIAM: AirIAM analyzes AWS IAM usage patterns and generates least-privilege Terraform configurations to optimize cloud access management..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is developed by Acsense. AirIAM is open-source with 808 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acsense IAM Resilience Platform and AirIAM serve similar Backup as a Service use cases. Key differences: Acsense IAM Resilience Platform is Commercial while AirIAM is Free, AirIAM is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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