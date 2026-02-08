AirIAM

AWS teams drowning in IAM complexity will find real value in AirIAM because it does the one thing most IAM tools don't: it reads your actual usage patterns and tells you what permissions you can safely remove. The free tier and 808 GitHub stars suggest this gets real adoption from practitioners, not just marketing noise. Skip this if your organization needs enforcement and ongoing monitoring across multiple cloud providers; AirIAM generates configurations rather than policing them, and it's AWS-only.