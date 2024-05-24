CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs CoSoSys Endpoint Protector

Acronis DeviceLock DLP

Acronis DeviceLock DLP

Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data

Data Loss Prevention
 Commercial
CoSoSys Endpoint Protector

CoSoSys Endpoint Protector

Multi-OS DLP solution for endpoint data discovery, monitoring, and protection

Data Loss Prevention
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Acronis DeviceLock DLP
CoSoSys Endpoint Protector
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Data Loss Prevention
Data Loss Prevention
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
On-Premises
Hybrid
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Acronis International GmbH
Endpoint Protector
Headquarters
Schaffhausen, Schaffhausen, Switzerland
Raleigh, North Carolina, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
Alerting
Audit
BYOD
Centralized Management
Compliance
Data Loss Prevention
Endpoint Security
Insider Threat
USB Security
Virtualization
Encryption
SIEM
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Acronis DeviceLock DLP

GV0/6
ID1/3
PR1/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories

CoSoSys Endpoint Protector

GV0/6
ID1/3
PR1/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

User Reviews

Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs CoSoSys Endpoint Protector: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Acronis DeviceLock DLP and CoSoSys Endpoint Protector for your data loss prevention needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data

CoSoSys Endpoint Protector: Multi-OS DLP solution for endpoint data discovery, monitoring, and protection

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs CoSoSys Endpoint Protector?

Acronis DeviceLock DLP, CoSoSys Endpoint Protector are all Data Loss Prevention solutions. Acronis DeviceLock DLP Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. CoSoSys Endpoint Protector Multi-OS DLP solution for endpoint data discovery, monitoring, and protection. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs CoSoSys Endpoint Protector?

The choice between Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs CoSoSys Endpoint Protector depends on your specific requirements. Acronis DeviceLock DLP is a commercial solution, while CoSoSys Endpoint Protector is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs CoSoSys Endpoint Protector?

Acronis DeviceLock DLP is Commercial, CoSoSys Endpoint Protector is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Acronis DeviceLock DLP a good alternative to CoSoSys Endpoint Protector?

Yes, Acronis DeviceLock DLP can be considered as an alternative to CoSoSys Endpoint Protector for Data Loss Prevention needs. Both tools offer Data Loss Prevention capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Acronis DeviceLock DLP and CoSoSys Endpoint Protector be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Acronis DeviceLock DLP and CoSoSys Endpoint Protector might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Data Loss Prevention tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

