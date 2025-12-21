Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall: DNS traffic monitoring and threat blocking module within TEHTRIS XDR Platform. built by TEHTRIS. Core capabilities include Real-time DNS traffic monitoring and analysis, Automatic blocking of malicious DNS requests, Machine Learning and Deep Learning for DNS query analysis..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.