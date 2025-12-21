Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall is a commercial next-gen firewalls tool by TEHTRIS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Security teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations that treat DNS as a detection layer, not just a choke point, should evaluate TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall. The platform's DGA detection and newly created domain blocking catch threats before they phone home, and integration with TEHTRIS' SOAR capabilities means you can automate response without writing code. This tool prioritizes detection and mitigation over forensic depth; if your primary need is post-incident investigation and evidence retention, you'll want stronger logging than DNS-only visibility provides.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
DNS traffic monitoring and threat blocking module within TEHTRIS XDR Platform
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall: DNS traffic monitoring and threat blocking module within TEHTRIS XDR Platform. built by TEHTRIS. Core capabilities include Real-time DNS traffic monitoring and analysis, Automatic blocking of malicious DNS requests, Machine Learning and Deep Learning for DNS query analysis..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall differentiates with Real-time DNS traffic monitoring and analysis, Automatic blocking of malicious DNS requests, Machine Learning and Deep Learning for DNS query analysis.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall is developed by TEHTRIS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall integrates with Zscaler, Proofpoint. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and TEHTRIS XDR/DNS Firewall serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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