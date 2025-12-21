Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. LMNTRIX XDR is a commercial extended detection and response tool by LMNTRIX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Mid-market and enterprise teams stretched thin on detection and response will get the most from LMNTRIX XDR because it bundles 24/7 MDR services directly into the platform instead of forcing you to bolt on a separate managed service. The vendor's identity threat detection and deception technology stack covers NIST RS.AN and RS.MI ground that most XDR platforms leave to point tools, reducing alert fatigue from disconnected systems. Skip this if your priority is forensics and recovery depth; LMNTRIX prioritizes continuous monitoring and incident mitigation over post-breach investigation capabilities.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
XDR platform with MDR and SOCaaS for threat detection and response
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs LMNTRIX XDR for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
LMNTRIX XDR: XDR platform with MDR and SOCaaS for threat detection and response. built by LMNTRIX. Core capabilities include Unified telemetry from endpoint, network, cloud, mobile, and identity sources, Next-generation antivirus and endpoint detection and response, Network detection and response with traffic analysis..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. LMNTRIX XDR differentiates with Unified telemetry from endpoint, network, cloud, mobile, and identity sources, Next-generation antivirus and endpoint detection and response, Network detection and response with traffic analysis.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. LMNTRIX XDR is developed by LMNTRIX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and LMNTRIX XDR serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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