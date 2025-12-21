Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

LMNTRIX XDR: XDR platform with MDR and SOCaaS for threat detection and response. built by LMNTRIX. Core capabilities include Unified telemetry from endpoint, network, cloud, mobile, and identity sources, Next-generation antivirus and endpoint detection and response, Network detection and response with traffic analysis..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.