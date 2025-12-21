Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

Keepit Backup for Microsoft Entra ID: Cloud backup solution for Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) data. built by keepit. Core capabilities include Automated backup of Entra ID objects including users, groups, roles, audit logs, and sign-in logs, Independent cloud storage infrastructure separate from Microsoft environment, Granular recovery from individual items to tenant-level restoration..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.