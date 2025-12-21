Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Keepit Backup for Microsoft Entra ID is a commercial backup as a service tool by keepit. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Keepit Backup for Microsoft Entra ID
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing Entra ID across multiple tenants need Keepit Backup for Microsoft Entra ID because it stores identity data outside Microsoft's infrastructure, eliminating the risk of a single compromised tenant taking your backups with it. The immutable storage architecture with ransomware prevention directly addresses NIST RC.RP recovery requirements that most identity backup tools skip. Skip this if your organization treats Entra ID recovery as a nice-to-have rather than critical path; the API-only integration requires intentional deployment planning that doesn't suit teams wanting zero-touch setup.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Cloud backup solution for Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) data
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Keepit Backup for Microsoft Entra ID for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Keepit Backup for Microsoft Entra ID: Cloud backup solution for Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) data. built by keepit. Core capabilities include Automated backup of Entra ID objects including users, groups, roles, audit logs, and sign-in logs, Independent cloud storage infrastructure separate from Microsoft environment, Granular recovery from individual items to tenant-level restoration..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Keepit Backup for Microsoft Entra ID differentiates with Automated backup of Entra ID objects including users, groups, roles, audit logs, and sign-in logs, Independent cloud storage infrastructure separate from Microsoft environment, Granular recovery from individual items to tenant-level restoration.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Keepit Backup for Microsoft Entra ID is developed by keepit. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Keepit Backup for Microsoft Entra ID serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox